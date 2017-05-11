BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Arbor Realty Trust Inc
* Arbor Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says offering 9.50 million common shares
* Says priced its public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $77.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)