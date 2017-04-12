BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Arbor Realty Trust Inc:
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - On April 11, 2017, units issued $279,000,000 principal amount of investment grade-rated notes
* Arbor Realty Trust-proceeds of sale of notes to be used to repay borrowings under co's current credit facilities, fund future loans and investments
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc-with issuance of notes,unit issued and sold preferred shares with a notional amount of $81 million to third consolidated unit of co
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc- each class of notes will mature at par on April 15, 2027, unless redeemed or repaid prior thereto
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer