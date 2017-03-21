BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Arbutus announces year-end 2016 financial results
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - as at Dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents, restricted investments of $143.2 million versus $191.4 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.