GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Arc Logistics Partners Lp
* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $25.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million
* Q1 earnings (loss) per limited partner unit of $0.12 in common units
* In quarter, realized throughput of 159.5 thousand barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.