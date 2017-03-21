BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 ARCA Biopharma Inc
* Arca biopharma announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Arca biopharma inc - net loss was $16.4 million, or $1.81 per share, for 2016 compared to $11.4 million, or $1.82 per share, for 2015
* Arca biopharma - believes current cash, cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund operations, at projected cost structure, through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.