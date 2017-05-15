May 15 Arca Biopharma Inc
* Arca biopharma announces first quarter 2017 financial
results and provides business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Arca biopharma - current cash, cash equivalents and
marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operations, at
its projected cost structure, through end of 2017
* Arca biopharma inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities totaled $19.2 million as of march 31, 2017, compared
to $23.5 million as of december 31, 2016
* Arca biopharma-expects g&a expenses in 2017 to be higher
than in 2016 as it increases administrative activities to
support genetic-af clinical trial
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: