FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences' water use efficiency trait completes US FDA early food safety evaluation
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Earnings
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
World
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences' water use efficiency trait completes US FDA early food safety evaluation

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences’ water use efficiency trait completes US Food and Drug Administration early food safety evaluation

* Arcadia Biosciences - FDA's completion of its evaluation of co's wue trait allows arcadia to expedite development of its drought tolerance portfolio

* Arcadia Biosciences - approval is an assurance of safety for wue crops currently under development and being tested and will expedite regulatory approvals for the trait Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.