BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Arcadia Biosciences Inc
* u.s. Food and drug administration completes food additive review of arcadia biosciences’ sonova® 400 gla safflower oil for use in dog diets
* Arcadia biosciences - fda concluded data supports safety, functionality of gla safflower oil as source of omega-6 fatty acids in dry food for adult dogs
* Petition will be approved when final rule is published in federal register
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results