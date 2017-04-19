April 19 Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* u.s. Food and drug administration completes food additive review of arcadia biosciences’ sonova® 400 gla safflower oil for use in dog diets

* Arcadia biosciences - fda concluded data supports safety, functionality of gla safflower oil as source of omega-6 fatty acids in dry food for adult dogs

* Petition will be approved when final rule is published in federal register Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: