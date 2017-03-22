Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Arcbest Corp-
* For Q1 of 2017 through end of February, co's asset-based daily billed revenue increased 4 percent versus same period last year
* Co's asset based shipment counts increased 6 percent for Q1 through end of Feb- sec filing
* For Q1 2017 through end of FEB, co's revenue at asset-light businesses, on a combined basis, increased about 3% versus same period last year Source text: (bit.ly/2nJ3349) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)