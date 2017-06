May 23 ARCELIK AS:

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

* THE COMPANY WILL BE GOVERNED AS PER JOINT MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDING RATIOS WILL BE AS ARDUTCH B.V. 49%, KOÇ HOLDING 1%, VOLTAS LIMITED 49%, TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (TICL) 1%

* THE JOINT VENTURE WILL BE ESTABLISHED WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF C. USD 1,500

* AFTER THE CLOSING DATE, A CAPITAL INCREASE OF USD 100 MILLION, MINIMUM INVESTMENT AMOUNT, IS PLANNED TO BE MADE TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS PLAN AND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS

* THE JV COMPANY TO ENGAGE IN THE PRODUCTION AND SALES OF REFRIGERATORS, IN ADDITION TO THE SALES OF WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, DRYERS, MICROWAVES AND OTHER WHITE GOODS

* WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT THE PRODUCTS WILL BE UNDER VOLTAS-BEKO BRAND