MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Arch Biopartners Inc:
* Arch Biopartners' lead anti-bacterial drug candidate ab569 to enter investigator-sponsored Phase I human trial
* Arch Biopartners- Arch has initiated GMP manufacturing of AB569 drug product that is required for trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday