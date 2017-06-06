BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 18.2 pct
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
June 6 Arch Capital Group Ltd:
* Arch Capital Group Ltd - expects that 2017 q2 pre-tax underwriting income will be adversely impacted by approximately $38 million Source text - bit.ly/2rIZQQV Further company coverage:
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders plan to decide in October where to house two London-based agencies for banking and medicine that must be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to leave the bloc.