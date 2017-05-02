BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
May 2 Arch Coal Inc
* Arch Coal Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.03
* Q1 revenue $600.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $592.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arch Coal Inc - announces capital redeployment plan
* Arch Coal Inc - board has instituted a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share
* Arch Coal - board approved establishment of share repurchase program that authorizes co to purchase up to $300 million of company's outstanding stock
* Arch Coal Inc- raised its coking coal volume guidance for 2017
* Arch Coal Inc - expects to fund future share repurchases with cash on hand and cash generated from operations
* Arch Coal Inc- for 2017 now expects to sell between 6.7 and 7.1 million tons of coking coal, which excludes PCI coal
* Arch Coal Inc - at end of Q1, Arch's debt level totaled $334 million, comprised of $300 million term loan and $34 million in equipment financing and other debt
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $592.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arch Coal Inc - "international thermal pricing for prompt delivery in asia-pacific region remains reasonably strong"
* Arch Coal - on April 27, entered into inventory-only asset based lending facility and amended its existing accounts receivable securitization facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.