BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Integrated Photonics for about $45 mln
* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials
May 4 Archer Daniels Midland Co:
* Sets cash dividend of $0.32 per share
* Ten incumbent directors were also re-elected at annual meeting
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.