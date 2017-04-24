BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24ArcherMind Technology Nanjing Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 26 and the dividend will be paid on April 26
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement