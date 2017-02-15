CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees
Feb 15 Archidply Industries Ltd
* Says Rajiv Daga, presently joint managing director & CEO changed to managing director & CEO
* Says Shyam Daga, presently managing director & CFO changed to executive director
Says Shyam Daga, chief finance officer has tendered his resignation; board will announce his successor in due course.
Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch