BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Euronext:
* 1,710,669 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext paris as of March 31, following conversion of non listed convertible bonds
* 218,000 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext Paris as of March 31 in free allocation Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes