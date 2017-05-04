May 4 Archrock Inc

* Archrock Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $150 million versus $176.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $191.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract operations and aftermarket services revenue continued to stabilize in Q1

* In Q1, industry activity improved considerably and co captured highest level of new orders since Q4 of 2014