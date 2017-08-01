BRIEF-Archrock reports Q2 loss of $0.10/shr

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc

* Archrock, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archrock Inc - contract operations revenue was $151.1 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to $150.0 million in Q1 of 2017

* Archrock Inc qtrly revenues $198 million versus $204.1 million

* Archrock Inc - expect to see solid year-over-year growth in year-end 2017 operating horsepower and full year aftermarket services revenue