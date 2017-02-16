Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Arco Vara AS:
* FY 2016 turnover at 9.7 million euros ($10.33 million)versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 0.8 million euros versus profit of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* CEO says the full year’s results were damaged by Q4 when it did not sell anything out of its almost empty stock
* CEO says it made substantial mistakes with the offices on Madrid Blvd, amounting to more than 0.8 million euros
* CEO says objective of 2017 is to earn revenue of at least 18 million euros and net profit of at least 1.8 million euros
* CEO says by the end of 2018, objective is to earn at least 20 million euros and make a net profit of at least 2 million euros
Source text :bit.ly/2lP2owY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.