May 30 ARCO VARA AS:

* SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF CONDITIONALLY BY ISSUING UP TO 12 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 500 EUROS EACH

* SAYS THAT NET PROFIT OF ARCO VARA GROUP FOR YEARS 2017-2019 IS AT LEAST 5.5 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL GIVE OWNERS RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR TOTAL OF UP TO 200,000 SHARES OF FOR 0.7 EURO PER SHARE STARTING FROM MAY 10 2020 TO DEC. 31, 2020

