BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Arcoma AB:
* Makes its first direct business in Sweden
* Together with canon sold Precisionsystem to S:t Görans hospital
* Precisionsystem contract is worth over 3 million Swedish crowns ($340,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7923 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.