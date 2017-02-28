WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Arcoma Ab:
* Arcoma signs letter of intent with Solutions For Tomorrow on cooperation in the Swedish market
* Agreement is worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($553,887.74) during 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mpiNbJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0271 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.