* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
May 22 Arconic Inc
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
* Terms of Hess's compensation arrangement include monthly salary of $91,667, participation in benefit plans and reimbursement of business-related expenses
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination