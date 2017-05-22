May 22 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic and Elliott reach resolution to end proxy contest
* Arconic Inc says elliott will nominate Christopher L.
Ayers, Elmer L. Doty and Patrice E. Merrin for election as
directors at upcoming annual meeting
* Arconic Inc - Elliott and company have agreed to withdraw
their respective nominations of any other director candidates
for election at annual meeting
* Arconic Inc - one of Elliott's director nominees will be
added to CEO search committee
* Arconic Inc - company today announced that L. Rafael Reif,
an Arconic director since 2015, has announced his resignation as
a board member
* Arconic Inc - Elliott will have opportunity to engage
collaboratively with ceo search committee and meet with
candidates as board manages search process
* Says also announced that it will be working to
reincorporate in Delaware by end of this year
* Says search committee will consider a number of CEO
candidates, including Larry Lawson
* Arconic Inc - certificate of incorporation and bylaws of
resulting Delaware Corp will provide for an annually elected
board
* Arconic Inc - also resulting Delaware Corp will contain no
provisions requiring a supermajority shareholder vote
* Arconic Inc - board has appointed James "Jim" F. Albaugh,
to fill vacancy on board after resignation of REIF
* Arconic Inc - under terms of agreement, company will
nominate David P. Hess and Ulrich R. Schmidt for election as
directors
* Arconic Inc - in weeks and months ahead, will recruit a
new ceo and select a new permanent board chair
