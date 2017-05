March 2 Arconic Inc :

* Announces appointment of David P Hess to board of directors

* Martin Sorrell has notified board of his decision to not stand for re-election and resign as a director, effective March 10, 2017

* Hess will fill vacancy resulting from Martin's resignation

* With changes, Arconic board comprises 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: