BRIEF-Arconic Inc entered separation agreement with Klaus Kleinfeld on July 31‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic Inc - On July 31, co entered separation agreement with Klaus Kleinfeld, former chairman and ceo of the company‍​ - SEC filing

* Arconic - separation agreement states that co will provide to Kleinfeld cash payment of $5 million, a prorated bonus for 2017

* Arconic - separation agreement also contains a mutual non-disparagement covenant, a mutual general release of claims and a cooperation covenant