BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "aerospace market is continuing its transition to new platforms where we are strongly positioned"
* Arconic Inc - affirm guidance for full year 2017 provided at investor day last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $12.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arconic says in Q1, impact of higher aluminum prices was more than offset by ramp down from North American packaging business at Tennessee operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.