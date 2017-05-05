Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
* Also purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse includes $2 million in aggregate principal amount of Arconic's 6.500% Senior Notes
* Purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup, Credit Suisse $79.5 million in principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2018
* Arconic inc says in total, its actions in 2017 have resulted in reduction of its total debt by about $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.