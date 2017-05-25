May 25 Arconic Inc:

* Announces preliminary results of 2017 annual meeting

* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation

* Shareholders elected Christopher L. Ayers, Elmer L. Doty, David P. Hess, Patrice E. Merrin, Ulrich R. Schmidt to Arconic board

* James F. Albaugh was appointed to board to fill vacancy resulting from resignation of L. Rafael Reif

* Shareholders approved a shareholder proposal for board to take steps to eliminate supermajority voting requirements in co's governing documents

* Proposal to amend articles of incorporation to eliminate classification of board of directors did not receive requisite votes for approval