BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
May 25 Arconic Inc:
* Announces preliminary results of 2017 annual meeting
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
* Shareholders elected Christopher L. Ayers, Elmer L. Doty, David P. Hess, Patrice E. Merrin, Ulrich R. Schmidt to Arconic board
* James F. Albaugh was appointed to board to fill vacancy resulting from resignation of L. Rafael Reif
* Shareholders approved a shareholder proposal for board to take steps to eliminate supermajority voting requirements in co's governing documents
* Proposal to amend articles of incorporation to eliminate classification of board of directors did not receive requisite votes for approval
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .