UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
* Arcos dorados reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 5.5 percent to $807.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Arcos dorados holdings - for full year 2017, company expects to open between 45 and 50 new restaurants
* Arcos dorados holdings inc -company expects total capital expenditures to be between $150 and $180 million in 2017
* Arcos dorados holdings - total capital expenditures for 2017 to 2019 are expected to be approximately $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.