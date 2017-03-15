March 15 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos dorados reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 5.5 percent to $807.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Arcos dorados holdings - for full year 2017, company expects to open between 45 and 50 new restaurants

* Arcos dorados holdings inc -company expects total capital expenditures to be between $150 and $180 million in 2017

* Arcos dorados holdings - total capital expenditures for 2017 to 2019 are expected to be approximately $500 million