Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 ARCUS ASA
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 21.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 20.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUES NOK 493.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 532.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.