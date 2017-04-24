BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Ardagh Group Sa
* Ardagh Group SA - adverse US jury verdict received in connection with a patent litigation
* Ardagh Group SA - adverse verdict in connection with one of two asserted patents alleged by Green Mountain Llc to have been infringed by co's us glass business
* Ardagh Group SA says "disagrees" with decision of jury both as to liability and quantum of damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results