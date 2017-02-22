BRIEF-Nationale-Nederlanden funds sell their entire 11.91 pct stake in Pelion
* NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN DFE SELL THEIR ENTIRE 11.91 PERCENT STAKE IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Ardent Leisure Group :
* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 5 percent to $317.2 million
* Interim distribution 2.0 cps
* HY net loss $49.4 million versus profit of $22.7 million
* As impact of incident, subsequent closure of parks, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to goodwill of $0.8 million
* As impact of incident, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to plant and equipment of $93.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Thomas)
