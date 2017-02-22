Feb 23 Ardent Leisure Group :

* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 5 percent to $317.2 million

* Interim distribution 2.0 cps

* HY net loss $49.4 million versus profit of $22.7 million

* As impact of incident, subsequent closure of parks, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to goodwill of $0.8 million

* As impact of incident, negatively impacted attendance; at 31 Dec 2016, group recognised an impairment write off to plant and equipment of $93.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Thomas)