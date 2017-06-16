BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
June 16 Ardent Leisure Group:
* Ardent receives notice of meeting pursuant to S249F
* Received notice of meeting from Portfolio Services Pty Limited and Kayaal Pty Limited calling meeting of members of Ardent Leisure
* Will consider notice & will provide its views & recommendations to Ardent Stapled securityholders in relation to notice in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
