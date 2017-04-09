April 10 Ardent Leisure Group
* Dreamworld recovery remains on‐track despite significant
rainfall
* main event has recorded unaudited revenues of us$61.5
million for period from 1 january to 31 march 2017, up 25.1%
versus pcp
* group has decided to add 8 main event centres in fy18
rather than 11 as previously guided
* longer‐term target of 200 main event centres remains
unchanged.
* group believes overall recovery of theme parks remains on
track.
* group continues to target low single digit main event
constant centre revenue growth over longer term
* group believes there is a risk over time that
under‐investment could have a negative impact on main event
brand
* anticipates that all main event centres will eventually
require some level of additional investment to refresh them over
time
* recent cyclone that impacted east coast of australia
resulted in a closure of dreamworld and skypoint for 1 day in
late march, however no damage or flooding occurred
* During the period from 1 to 24 March 2017, theme parks
recorded unaudited revenues of $3.1 million, down 34.3%
