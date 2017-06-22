June 23 Ardent Leisure Group"

* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017

* Distribution reflects lower earnings in Australian business following disposal of health clubs division and impact of dreamworld tragedy

* Ardent now provides preliminary full year core EBITDA guidance of approximately A$73-75 million for 12 months ending 30 June 2017

* Net debt as at 30 June 2017, adjusted for proceeds from settlement of d'albora marinas, is expected to approximate A$110 million