BRIEF-Playway appoints Radoslaw Mrowinski new chairman
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
May 9 Ardent Leisure Group:
* During combined months of March and April 2017, Ardent’s theme parks visitation was down 36.7%
* During combined months of March and April 2017, Ardent’s theme parks unaudited revenue were a$9.6 million, down 38.9% versus prior corresponding period
* Expects theme park division to report an EBITDA loss of about $2.0 to $4.0 mln for 12 months ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)