BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore Shipping Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.06

* Quarterly revenue $49.9 million versus $39.7 million

* Ardmore Shipping Corp - expects approximately 45 scheduled drydock days in q3 of 2017

* Ardmore Shipping Corp qtrly revenue was $49.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million from year-ago period

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S