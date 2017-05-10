BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 ARENA BILGISAYAR:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 464.6 MILLION LIRA ($129.78 MILLION) VERSUS 357.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 210,395 LIRA VERSUS 5.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5800 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE