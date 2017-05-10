BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Arena Minerals Inc
* Arena minerals announces option to acquire the la finca property in chile
* Arena minerals - has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of la finca property, an undrilled cu-mo porphyry target located in region iii of chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.