May 30 Arena Minerals Inc

* Arena Minerals Inc - Jogmec and Arena JV have decided to increase proposed budget for Pampa Union drill program that forms part of $17.5 million Jogmec JV

* Arena Minerals Inc - additional funds for further 4,200 metres of drilling, to focus on following up on porphyry system in drill hole PU-RC-39