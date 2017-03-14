March 14 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Arena pharmaceuticals inc - qtrly revenues totaled $85.4 million

* Arena pharmaceuticals inc - qtrly net income was $38.3 million or $0.16 per share

* Arena pharma- expects fy17 net cash used in operating,investing activities to be $80 to $100 million, assuming no additional partnerships