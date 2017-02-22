BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
Feb 22 Ares Capital Corp
* Ares Capital Corporation declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.38 per share and announces December 31, 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.42
* Qtrly net investment income $138 million versus $148 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million