BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Ares Capital Corp:
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.32
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.