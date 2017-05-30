May 30 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement

* Ares commercial real estate-purpose of amendment to extend period during which acrc lender b may request individual loans under baml facility to may 24, 2018

* Ares commercial real estate corp - final maturity date of baml facility was extended by 12 months to may 25, 2021 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qDLmQo) Further company coverage: