BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says did not reach required majority to approve insolvency agreement
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 Ares Management Lp:
* Ares Management LP - transaction was valued at $30.75 million
* Ares management LP - Ares Management Funds and Truamerica Multifamily acquire 240-unit apartment community in Phoenix for $31 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”