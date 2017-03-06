BUZZ-India's CG Power slumps on wider March-quarter loss
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months
March 6 Arfin India Ltd:
* Says Arfin India limited bags 1.07 billion rupees order from JSW Steel Limited
* Says order for supply to JSW Steel's three units for FY 2017-18 Source text: bit.ly/2lvRQ63 Further company coverage:
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013