June 28 Argan Sa:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS

* SETTLEMENT EXPECTED ON JULY 4 AND BONDS TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH BRUSSELS

* PLACEMENT CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF 1,300 BONDS WITH UNIT VALUE OF EUR 100,000