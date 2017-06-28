BRIEF-Long Bon International plans merger with unit
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit, with effective date on Aug. 10
June 28 Argan Sa:
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
* SETTLEMENT EXPECTED ON JULY 4 AND BONDS TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH BRUSSELS
* PLACEMENT CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF 1,300 BONDS WITH UNIT VALUE OF EUR 100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.