July 3 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* h1 Rental Revenue Eur ‍​36.3 Million Versus Eur 32.9 Million Year Ago

* q2 Rental Revenue Eur 18.3 Million Versus Eur 16.2 Million Year Ago

* Confirms Target of 10 Percent Growth in Rental Revenue for 2017

* AT JUNE 30, CO HAD 1,455,000 M² OF RENTAL PROPERTY AND OCCUPANCY RATE WAS 99 PERCENT